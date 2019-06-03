Sarwar lauds VC’s efforts to improve PU ranking

LAHORE: Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Monday called on Punjab Governor/Chancellor Punjab University Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar at Governor’s House.

The vice-chancellor briefed the governor on the development activities and achievements the university made in all sectors during 2018. According to a press release, talking to the governor, PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad said that the incumbent administration had implemented reforms agenda based on the rule of law, merit, transparency and accountability since he assumed the office, ensuring landmark increase in university’s world ranking through promotion of research and progress in all disciplines. The VC said that the meetings of all statutory bodies of the university were being held regularly and PU Senate meeting was held after 13 years. He said that the number of appointments and promotions made in the shortest period of one year was unprecedented. He briefed the governor that to improve quality of education, curriculum of all degree programmes had been revised on modern lines. He said that for promotion of research culture, PU had adopted research-friendly policies due to which the volume of quality research of the university had increased. He said that PU was also playing its role in supporting the government by suggesting policies at national level in different fields for the development of the country.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar lauded Prof Niaz Ahmad for his efforts to improve international ranking of PU and raise standard of education. He said that the Punjab government would extend full support in order to promote research culture at universities.