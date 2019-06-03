CM orders action against transport owners for overcharging

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of passengers’ complaints about overcharging by transporters.

According to official sources here Monday, he directed commissioners and deputy commissioners to take action against transporters involved in overcharging. He said that overcharging passengers on Eid was not acceptable and legal action would be initiated against those responsible for it.

guest houses: On the directions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, 177 rest/ guest houses have been opened to people in the province.

Forty-one rest/ guest houses belong to the Forest Department, 17 are owned by the Agriculture Department while 90 of the Irrigation Department have also been opened to the people.

Similarly, 10 rest/ guest houses of the C&W Department, 15 of Local Governments Department and four of the Livestock Department have been opened to the general public. Details of such rest/ guest houses are available at the websites of the departments concerned and the website of Tourism Development Corporation Punjab. These rest/ guest houses have been opened to the people in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, and the people can book them by providing their details at the official websites, the chief minister said adding that other rest/ guest houses would also be opened to the general public soon.

The chief minister also ordered for taking immediate action against those occupying some rest/ guest houses, and added that report should be submitted to the CM Office after their clearance, and strict action should be initiated against the illegal occupants.