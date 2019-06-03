close
Tue Jun 04, 2019
A
June 4, 2019

7 Taliban militants killed in Afghanistan

A
APP
June 4, 2019

KABUL: Seven Taliban militants were killed in a cleanup operation in Afghanistan’s southern province of Helmand on Friday, the government said on Saturday.

“Afghan National Defence and Security Forces launched the raid in Nahri Sarraj district, Helmand province.

As a result, seven Taliban militants were killed and five others injured,” Presidential Information Coordination Center Tawhid Center said in a statement.

The security forces also destroyed eight Taliban hideouts beside finding and defusing 25 rounds of different types of landmines and roadside bombs during the raid.

Helmand province, notorious for poppy growing, is a known Taliban stronghold. The militant group has yet to respond to the report.

