ISPR rejects BBC news on HR abuses in Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday termed a news story published by BBC on June 02 (Sunday) titled “Uncovering Pakistan’s Secret Human Rights Abuses” pack of lies and in violation of journalistic ethos.

The story carries conjecturing implicating Pakistan Army without any proof. The angling, spinning and creditability of the story is exposed from the fact that contrary to published claim, ISPR only received a judgmental questionnaire via email. In response, ISPR offered full opportunity, even interaction to know the facts. BBC team never responded and did a preconceived conjectured story.

The story is void of the context and understanding of the prevalent environment at that time. Contrary to the expression in the story, Operation in North Waziristan as per the given date of so-called incident in the report had not yet started. The area (NWD) was being used by terrorists to plan, coordinate and execute terrorist activities across the country. On the average, 6-8 terrorist incidents per month were taking place across Pakistan targeting children, women, schools, churches and markets. People were being slaughtered in NWD and terrorists were playing football with heads of their victims. NWD and local population was actually hostage to hardcore terrorists.

The BBC story lacks any credible and authentic source and merely relied on hearsay. The basis of the complete story is on “so called strikes” quoting an unauthentic private TV channel news of 22 Jan 2014.

The only source interviewed also didn’t point at anyone or talked about strike or operation. The issue mentioned in the report is of NWD whereas quoted activist as source is of a particular group from South Waziristan District (SWD). Besides, not availing full opportunity offered by ISPR, the BBC report ignored available official government stance on recent Kharkamar check post incident in NWD.

The writer surely lacked knowledge of environment, ground situation, geography of the area and about conduct of operations. The story remains ill intended, biased and part of a larger agenda. It also amounts to undermine Pakistan’s efforts for fighting global menace of terrorism and Pakistan’s unparalleled achievements in war against terrorism contributing to regional peace.

The people of Pakistan are well aware of the fake news phenomenon of all types and design behind such undertakings. The issue is being formally taken up with BBC authorities.