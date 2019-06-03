US hails Pakistan’s role in Afghan peace process

ISLAMABAD: Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad stated that the United States (US) continues to be encouraged by the role Pakistan has played to advance the peace process and discussed additional positive steps that Pakistan can take and the importance of recent efforts for improving US-Pakistan relations.

Zalmay Khalilzad visited Islamabad and held discussions with Pakistani leadership on developments in the Afghan peace process. Ambassador Khalilzad met Prime Minister Imran Khan, MFA Additional Secretary Aftab Khokher and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa.

According to the statement of the US embassy in Islamabad, he concluded his visit on Sunday. The statement said that Ambassador Khalilzad briefed Pakistani officials on the substantial progress made in talks over the last month and planned next steps.

Ambassador Khalilzad and Pakistani officials also discussed the benefit of improved Pakistan-Afghanistan relations in reaching, implementing, and sustaining a durable peace. Khalilzad said both countries will benefit from the increased regional connectivity, cooperation and integration that peace in Afghanistan offers. The US stands ready to assist, he said.