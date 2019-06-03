close
Tue Jun 04, 2019
Corruption up for not bringing influential to book: NAB chairman

Top Story

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said that NAB is an impartial institution and pursuing the accountability process without any discrimination as per law.

“In Pakistan, influential people were never completely held accountable as the action had never been taken against the influential involved in the corruption and obviously corruption increased gradually in the country,” he said in a statement on Monday.

He said the NAB had focused and is the top most priority of NAB is eradication of mega corruption which would help in minimising the lower level corruption in the country. He said that there is impression that due to NAB business community is worried and the business activities are affecting.

The NAB chairman dispelled the impression and asked the business community to work fearlessly with dedication for the development and prosperity of the country as per law. “The basic aim of NAB is to check corruption of government officials and corruption in public funds,” he said, adding that NAB is not against the business community which is working for the betterment of the economy.

He said the persons working for the betterment of country’s economy would have no complaint from NAB as NAB considers that the role of business community is very vital in the development and prosperity and they are backbone of any economy.

