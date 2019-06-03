15 die in truck-wagon collision in Balochistan

QUETTA: At least 15 people including women and children died and 20 others sustained injuries in a collision between a truck and passenger wagon on National Highway near Ali Khail area of Killa Saifullah district on late Sunday night.

According to Deputy Commissioner Dr Atiq, a passenger wagon carrying commuters was on to Zhob from Quetta when a truck hit it which was coming from opposition direction due to over speeding.

As a result, 15 people including women and children died on the spot after receiving serious wounds while 20 other suffered injuries.

Soon after the incident, Levies forces reached the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to nearby hospital where the injured were referred to Quetta Civil Hospital’s trauma centre for further treatment after completing initial medical processes.

Six of the bodies were identified as Sultan Muhammad, Muhammad Ilyas, Dawood Shah, Asmat, Mir Hamza and a woman Sultan Bibi.

The identity of five children and other remaining deceased could not be ascertained so far.

Quetta Civil Hospital’s sources said seven injured of the accident were discharged over stable condition after completion of medical aid while three of the injured including Saifur-Rehman, Farooq and Shahid Khan were stated to be in serious condition.

Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Jam Kamal Khan expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives in Killa Saifullah accident, said press release issued here.

Balochistan chief minister directed local administration including Health Department to take all possible measure to ensure all provision of medical facilities to injured patients during treatment.

The CM also prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to members of the bereaved families to bear irreparable losses with fortitude and prayed for early recovery of the injured victims of Killa Saifullah accident.

Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker National Assembly also expressed sorrow over the loss of the precious lives in accident of Killa Saifullah. In his statement issued here, he prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the bereaved families to bear irreparable losses, and prayed for early recovery of the injured.