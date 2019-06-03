References against judges

No one is above the law: Imran

By Muhammad Saleh Zaafir

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet Monday endorsed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s resolve to hold across-the-board accountability with the approach that no one was above the law.

Chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) here, the cabinet endorsed the forwarding of references against three superior judiciary judges to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) by the Law Ministry after stringent verifications.

The cabinet also decided to supply uninterrupted electric power to the consumers during the Eid holydays.

State Minister for Climate Changes Ms. Zartaj Gul was rebuked by Prime Minister Imran Khan during the meeting when she raised her hand to explain her position on the appointment of her sister in Nacta.

The premier reprimanded the state minister and said she should not have done that. According to sources, she wasn’t permitted to speak.

The federal cabinet that had its meeting a day earlier of its weekly schedule due to Eidul Fitr took stock of the political situation. The cabinet members were of view that the people stood by the government and had faith in its efforts to bring about the much-needed all-round reforms.

They were sure that masses will not heed the calls of opposition for disrupting the society.

The members the cabinet were of the view that the country needs political stability to get rid of economic ills and deal with the enemy designs.

Briefing the media on the cabinet meeting after attending the cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister Office (PMO), Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said the PTI government came to power to uphold justice and rule of law.

She said Law Minister Farogh Nasim had briefed the cabinet in detail on facts leading to references forwarded to the SJC about three judges of the superior judiciary.

She said the cabinet endorsed the forwarding of references to the SJC by the Law Ministry after stringent verifications.

The Supreme Judicial Council is going to decide the matter, therefore, the media need not to hold debate or make speculations on the issue, she reminded.

The Special Assistant said the cabinet ratified the decisions of ECC meeting held on 30th of last month.

The cabinet was apprised in detail on the damage caused to wheat crop due to hailstorm and excessive rains.

It was told that over 27.9 million tons wheat was available as stock, while consumption was 25.8 million tons, and there was no issue of food scarcity.

Firdous said 2,511 Chinese nationals working on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects had been given visa extension for one year.

She congratulated Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan for ensuring a loadshedding-free Ramazan. She said all efforts will be made for zero load-shedding on Eid.