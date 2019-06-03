India rejects OIC envoy on IHK

ISLAMABAD: India has reacted sharply and angrily to the appointment of Special Envoy on Kashmir by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and has raised serious objections on its position regarding Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) in the resolution adopted unanimously in Makkah summit last week.

India has rejected the OIC resolution pertaining to Kashmir dispute. According to media reports, India on Monday discarded as “unacceptable” the OIC’s reference to the IHK in a communiqué adopted at its summit meeting in Makkah last week.

Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the OIC has no locus standi in matters relating to the IHK and asserted that the State is an integral part of India. India has been harping on the same tune for decades despite the fact that people of the area have time and again proved it wrong.

The MEA spokesman also said the OIC should refrain from making such “unwarranted references”. In its final communiqué at the Makkah summit, the OIC reiterated its support for the legitimate rights of the people of the IHK and even appointed a special envoy for the State. Interesting Contact Group on Kashmir had its meeting before the Makkah summit under Turkey Foreign Minister and it recommended the appointment of Special Envoy for Kashmir dispute. Later Pakistan also raised the issue of Kashmir in the summit forcefully.