SC directs early completion of woman blackmailing case

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court Monday directed the trial for early completion of case regarding spreading of photoshop images of a woman on internet for blackmailing.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa and comprised Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Yahya Afridi heard the bail after arrest case filed by an Afghan citizen Sartaj Panah.

During the course of proceedings, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) official informed the court that the Afghan citizen Sartaj Panah spread the pictures of woman with the help of woman’s cousin Aamir Nazir. He said the accused sent the photoshopped pictures of woman and her younger sister to their family.