IHC seeks ministry’s reply over forced eviction of journalists’ residences

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought reply from Ministry of Housing and Works in a petition challenging forced eviction of residences from journalists in federal lodges and Gulshan-e-Jinnah.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition filed by four local journalists challenging ministry’s steps to evict residences forcibly.

The petitioners counsel Shoaib Razzaq pleaded that the Housing Ministry had allotted residences to journalist under the ten percent quota.

The prime minister had ordered to extend the allotment period for three month, which was to end on June 19. However, the ministry forcibly evicted residences from journalists and violated the prime minister’s orders.

Chief Justice remarked that the petitioners should have approached to Prime Minister Office again to get relief. The bench served notices to the ministry and adjourned hearing of the case.