Crackdown launched on unhygienic sweets

PESHAWAR: Leading the KP Food authority’s night squad, Director General Riaz Khan Mahsud inspected over 12 bakeries and production units.

Six out of 12 bakeries and their production units were sealed over non-compliance with food safety standards.

These six sealed bakeries included Khog Mahal of Phandu Road, Al-Farooq Bakers, Shireen Mahal and Cake Palace of University Town Peshawar. These bakeries were using non-food graded colours and their production units were full of dirt. “In our inspection, we have encouraged and appreciated two bakers for improving up to the standards and maintaining personal and production unit hygiene standards” Riaz Khan added. He said the operation against bakers was launched across the province where more than 18 bakeries were sealed in the last two days. Director Operations Khalid Khan Khattak said that his teams were equipped with the latest technology to check and analyze every item as per prescribed standards.