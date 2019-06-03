France defeat Bolivia

NANTES, France: Antoine Griezmann scored as France eased past Bolivia 2-0 in a friendly football match in Nantes on Sunday, ahead of the world champions’ resumption of their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

Thomas Lemar gave France the lead on five minutes and Griezmann, who last month announced he was leaving Atletico Madrid after five seasons, notched a second before the break. Griezmann moved eighth on the list of France’s all-time leading scorers with his 29th goal as he surpassed 1998 World Cup winner Youri Djorkaeff.

He is now just one goal behind Just Fontaine and Jean-Pierre Papin, and two adrift of Zinedine Zidane.

There was a slight note of concern for France though as they lost Kylian Mbappe to an ankle injury at half-time. Didier Deschamps’ side return to competitive action on June 8 when they face Turkey in Group H.