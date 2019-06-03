Lee6 wins first major crown at 2019 US Women’s Open

LOS ANGELES: Lee6 Jeong-eun captured her first major golf championship and a record $1 million prize on Sunday by outduelling Celine Boutier for a two-shot victory at the 2019 US Women’s Open.

South Korea’s Lee — who had never won on the LPGA Tour — stumbled to the finish with two bogeys in her final three holes but managed to shoot a one-under 70 to finish at 278 at the Country Club of Charleston in South Carolina.

“Throughout the year I couldn’t imagine coming this far, winning the first LPGA tournament, also a major championship,” she said. “I worked so hard and I feel proud of myself.”

It was six-under winning total for the player who became known as Lee6 Jeong-eun when she became the sixth player of that name on the Korean LPGA tour. She has embraced the designation as her lucky charm, even writing the number in bold red ink on her golf ball.

She also collected the biggest single-tournament payout in women’s golf history after organizers decided to increase the first place prize money this year to $1 million.

The 23-year-old Lee started her round two shots behind co-leaders Boutier and Liu Yu of China. She made bogey on her first hole but then came right back with a birdie on the par-four second. She got hot on the back nine, making birdies on three of five holes starting at the par-three 11th.

“I felt pretty nervous starting on the holes 16, 17, and 18, but I tried the best that I can. I know I made two bogeys, but I just didn’t want to think about it too much,” said Lee, who is also the 12th different winner in 13 tournaments in 2019.