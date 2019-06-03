China to enhance cooperation with Islamic countries: XI

BEIJING: President Xi Jinping said that China stands ready to work with the Islamic countries to enhance mutual trust and promote practical cooperation for promoting peace and prosperity World over.

In his message on the eve of 14th summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), he said China attaches high importance to its relations with Islamic world and wishes work jointly to contribute for advancing the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Xi invited the Muslim Ummah, let also work together promoting dialogue among civilization. Meanwhile, according to China Economic Net, experts in the Islamic world spoke highly of President Xi Jinping's message on enhancing cooperation between China and Islamic countries.

Abdullah Al-Salloum, a Kuwaiti economist, said Xi's message is "classic in diplomacy." "Xi's message speaks of values that we all should encourage," he said. Iraqi political analyst Nadhum al-Jubouri said "China is a country that respect its commitments and abide by its neutrality." He said the message shows the Chinese president's "wisdom and successful leadership."

Improving relations, mutual understanding, support and cooperation is "the best way to serve the interests of the Islamic peoples and Chinese people," al-Jubouri said, stressing closer ties between Islamic countries and China are also important for the global development with the spirit of "tolerance, brotherhood and peace."

He called upon Islamic countries to cooperate more with China, and expressed the wish that China will further support Islamic countries and help them overcome economic crises. Al-Jubouri hailed the Belt and Road Initiative as "a brilliant idea," saying it shows China's determination to support other peoples within balanced relations of mutual trust in order to create "a harmonious and interactive world that believes in common destiny and better future."

Adnan Abu Amer, head of Department of Political Science and Media at Ummah University in Gaza city, said China can help find out appropriate solutions to the Palestinian-Israeli issue.