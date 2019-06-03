KTH duty rota for Eidul Fitr

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The Medical Teaching Institution Khyber Teaching Hospital has notified duty rota for Eidul Fitr from 4 June to 7 June.
All the faculty consultants, TMOs, managerial staff, nursing staff, paramedics, IT Staff and Class-IV employees will perform duty as per the duty rota.
The Accident and Emergency Department will be fully functional during Eid holidays. Hospital Director Dr Nekdad Khan and Acting Medical Director Associate Prof Dr Muhammad Shoaib will supervise the activities.
PESHAWAR: The Medical Teaching Institution Khyber Teaching Hospital has notified duty rota for Eidul Fitr from 4 June to 7 June.
All the faculty consultants, TMOs, managerial staff, nursing staff, paramedics, IT Staff and Class-IV employees will perform duty as per the duty rota.
The Accident and Emergency Department will be fully functional during Eid holidays. Hospital Director Dr Nekdad Khan and Acting Medical Director Associate Prof Dr Muhammad Shoaib will supervise the activities.