close
Tue Jun 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
June 4, 2019

KTH duty rota for Eidul Fitr

National

BR
Bureau report
June 4, 2019

PESHAWAR: The Medical Teaching Institution Khyber Teaching Hospital has notified duty rota for Eidul Fitr from 4 June to 7 June.

All the faculty consultants, TMOs, managerial staff, nursing staff, paramedics, IT Staff and Class-IV employees will perform duty as per the duty rota.

The Accident and Emergency Department will be fully functional during Eid holidays. Hospital Director Dr Nekdad Khan and Acting Medical Director Associate Prof Dr Muhammad Shoaib will supervise the activities.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan