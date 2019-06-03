Two drown as jeep plunges into river

MANSEHRA: Two people drowned when a jeep plunged into a river in Kandia area of Upper Kohistan on Monday.

It was learnt that the jeep was on its way to Dassu from Kandia and fell into Barthoni River when the driver lost control over the steering wheel while negotiating a sharp turn.

The locals rushed to scene and pulled out the body of one Mohammad Zakariya, stated to be an employee of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company, and shifted it to a nearby hospital. According to local police, the search for the body of Saddam Hussain was still underway.

Residents decry transfer of gynecologist: The residents of Baffa town and its adjoining union councils on Monday decried the transfer of the only gynaecologist from the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

“The Tehsil Headquarters Hospital is already facing a shortage of doctors and paramedics but after the transfer of the gynaecologist will create more problems for the local people,” Amir Shahzad, a local told reporters. Flanked by a group of people from various union councils, Amir Shahzad said they had asked the local lawmakers and health officials to make appointments against the vacant posts of doctors and paramedics at the hospital, but to no avail. “This hospital lacks surgical equipment and the required staff so the patients are referred to hospitals in Mansehra and Abbottabad,” he said.