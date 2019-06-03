ANP finalises preparations for protest against price-hike

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) has finalised preparation for its protest scheduled for June 9 against rising inflation in the country. A statement issued from Bacha Khan Markaz on Monday said that a meeting of senior party leaders decided that the ANP president would lead the protest in Charsadda, Aimal Wali Khan in Mohmand and Swabi districts, Ameer Haider Hoti in Mardan and Sardar Hussain Babak in Buner. Ghulam Ahmad Bilour and Khushdil Khan would lead the protest in Peshawar.