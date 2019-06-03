Camping pods in KP tourist resorts to open at Eidul Fitr

PESHAWAR: The Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) is all set to open camping pods and tent villages at scenic resorts from Eidul Fitr to facilitate tourists during the ongoing peak tourism season in the province. The 2-4bed camping pods and tent villages in several tourist attractions, including Bishigram in Swat, Sharan in Kaghan, Thandiani in Abbottabad, Yakh Tangai in Shangla and Sheikhbadin in Lakki Marwat have already been renovated. These will be opened at Eid for the tourists throughout the tourism season. A TCKP press release said the tourists can contact the corporation on telephone number 091-9210583 and mobile number 0333-9626362 for booking. TCKP Managing Director Junaid Khan directed the relevant quarters to keep the camping pods and tent villages open all the time to facilitate tourists. He said that opening the camping pods in tourist spots was the continuation of a process initiated by the TCKP to facilitate tourists and promote tourism in every nook and corner of the province. The official said the natural beauty and facilities were making the KP the preferable destination for the international as well as domestic tourists. The MD said tourists can avail every facility at the camping pod including play land for kids and kitchen at the pods. He hoped this year the number of tourists would be great as provincial government had also provided other facilities including parking lots, washrooms, kids play areas and tent villages to the tourists at these resorts. “In KP, normally the tourism season begins in June but this year a pretty good number of tourists have started visiting scenic places in the Spring,” the official said.