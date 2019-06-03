Crackdown launched on unhygienic sweets

PESHAWAR: Leading the KP Food authority’s night squad, Director General Riaz Khan Mahsud inspected over 12 bakeries and production units.

Six out of 12 bakeries and their production units were sealed over non-compliance with food safety standards. These six sealed bakeries included Khog Mahal of Phandu Road, Al-Farooq Bakers, Shireen Mahal and Cake Palace of University Town Peshawar. These bakeries were using non-food graded colours and their production units were full of dirt.