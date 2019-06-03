Two women among 9 killed in Karak firing incidents

KARAK: Nine persons, including two women, were killed in separate incidents in Takht-i-Nusrati tehsil in Karak on Monday.

Police sources said that a man and his two sons opened indiscriminate fire on each other in Jehangeri Banda area of Takht-i-Nusrati tehsil in the limits of Yaqoob Shaheed Police Station. They said the man and his two sons were killed on the spot in the firing. Police said that there was some domestic issue, which led to the fatal incident. In another incident, the mother of slain Rizwanullah informed the police that her son and two grandsons Asifullah and Shaukatullah traded fire that left all the three dead on the spot. District Police Officer Nausher Khan Mohmand soon after the incident rushed to the spot and directed the official to investigate the issue. Similarly, one Wali Hassan along with his sons Abid and Naveed, residents of Shagi Lawagher, allegedly opened indiscriminate fire on Abdul Latif, the father-in-law of his daughter Farhad Bibi and mother-in-law Alam Dana inside their home and killed them on the spot. Wali Hassan also opened fire on his daughter Farhad Bibi on her refusal to go with them. Sources claimed that Wali Hassan had invited her daughter Farhad Bibi for Iftar dinner but her father-in-law did not allow to visit her father home. The sources said that it infuriated Wali Hassan, who then took the extreme step. The police registered cases and started an investigation.