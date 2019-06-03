close
Tue Jun 04, 2019
June 4, 2019

Lawyers’ strike enters 12th day

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 4, 2019

JARANWALA: Lawyers on Monday continued their strike for the 12th consecutive day against the conviction of their colleague Imran Manj by a local court. Due to the strike of the lawyers, hundreds of prisoners could not release from the jails before the Eid as the protesters had locked the courts in protest. Several orders of the release of the accused could not be sent to the jails. The litigants came from far-flung areas returned home hopeless due to the strike.

