Two killed, 14 hurt in accident

SARGODHA: Two people were killed and 14 others injured in a road accident in Kot Momin police precincts on Monday. A Kabirwala-bound coach was carrying passengers when its tyre burst and it collided with a fence and later overturned near Kot Momin. As a result, Fazal Abbas and Muhammad Ramzan died on the spot while 14 others, including Mohsin Raza, Ali Raza, Wasim, Ahtesham, Ghulam Raza and Tahir Abbas, received injuries. The injured were shifted to DHQ Hospital. Police have registered a case.