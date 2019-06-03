Two shot dead over enmity

SARGODHA: Two persons were killed in a firing incident in Jhamra Chowki police limits on Monday. Muhammad Hamza of Chak 162/164 NB, Tehsil Silanwali, had an enmity with Shamsher Baloch over water theft. On the day of incident, accused Hamza along with his two accomplices Abdul Hassan and Javed Baloch allegedly shot Shamsher and Ali Muhammad Gadhi dead when they were travelling on a motorbike near Jhamra police check-post. The bodies were shifted to a hospital. Police have registered a case and started investigation.