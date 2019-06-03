Oil spills on road as tanker overturns

NANKANA SAHIB: As many as 48,000 litres oil spilled on Nankana-Lahore Motorway near Qaidabad when an oil tanker overturned on Monday. Reportedly, an oil tanker was on its way when it overturned due to drowsiness of driver. As a result, oil spilled on the road. Later, DC Raja Mansoor, District Emergency Officer Muhammad Panwaar and Motorway Police rushed to the spot and conducted a rescue operation.

SECURITY FOR EID: DPO Muhammad Naveed has said that all foolproof security arrangements have been completed for the Eidul Fitar. He said this while talking to journalists here on Monday. He said that 518 Eid congregations would be held across the district. He said that 748 police personnel would perform duty. He said that walk through gates would also installed outside the mosques and imambargahs.