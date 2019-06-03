Prayer leader held for torturing student

TOBA TEK SINGH: Gojra City police on Monday arrested a prayer leader for allegedly torturing a student. Abdul Razzaq of Siddiq Park told the police that his grandson Rehan was learning the Holy Quran from a mosque prayer leader. The complainant alleged that accused prayer leader Qari Mushtaq severely tortured his grandson for failing to memorise the lesson.

BODY FOUND: Kamalia Sadar police on Monday found the body of a girl from the Khichi Canal here. Some passersby spotted the body and informed the police. The police have sent the body to a hospital for autopsy.