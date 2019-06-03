Missing Person Commission disposes of 3,847 cases

ISLAMABAD: The Missing Person Commission, out of 6,051 cases, disposed of 3,847cases up to May 31, 2019.

According to figures released by the Missing Person Commission, total number of 6,051 cases was received to the Missing Person Commission, Islamabad up to April, 2019.

During the month of May 2019, 73 more cases received by the Missing Person Commission and the total numbers of cases reached to 6,124.

It is important to note here that the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances, Islamabad, during the month of

May 2019 disposed of 54 cases. The Missing Person Commission has conducted 314 hearings in May 2019, 130 hearings in Islamabad and 184 hearings in Karachi.

The efforts of the Missing Person Commission Justice (R) Javed Iqbal and other members of the commission have been appreciated by the relatives and families of missing persons as due to the efforts of the commission has been disposed of 3,847 up to April 30, 2019.

Chairman of Missing Person Commission Justice (R) Javed Iqbal and other Members of Missing Person Commission have not only given personal hearings to each family of missing person, but they also tried their best efforts for earliest recovery of missing persons which have been acknowledged by all concerned.

It is important to note here that Justice (R) Javed Iqbal as Chairman of Missing Person Commission does not receive any salary and official facilities as he considers performing responsibility of Chairman of Missing Person Commission as his national service.