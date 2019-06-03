‘Distribution companies reluctant to cut prices of medicines’

MULTAN: Pakistan Chemists Association divisional president Akhtar Butt has alleged that the drug distribution companies are reluctant to reduce rates of live saving drugs as notified by the government.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, the PCA divisional president alleged that the government’s claims regarding reduction in the prices of life saving drugs had totally proved false as the drug distribution companies were not ready to cut the prices of the medicines.

He said that the government had announced reduction in medicines prices but it had proved eyewash. The situation had created problems for the poor patients, he lamented. He said that it was a collective failure that despite having a regulator, the government had allegedly failed to control this industry. Akhtar Butt said that there was no check on medicines drug rates in markets. He said that the pharmaceutical industry was entitled to get profit but there should be some limits to profiteering. The owners of the pharmaceutical factories earn billions of rupees profit on a single medicine every year, he told. He said that recently 200 to 300 per cent increase in the prices of medicines had been observed. He said that the state had announced increase in the prices of medicines upto 15 per cent, but the pharmaceutical companies on their own increased the rates upto 100pc.

He said that medicines were the basic necessity

of life, but after the price hike, it had become impossible for the citizens to buy these.

He said that some companies promised to provide anti-cancer medicines on old rates but the medicines were selling at 15pc increased new rates. He said that it was the government’s responsibility to provide health facilities to its citizens and control prices of the medicines. He demanded the government take notice o the issue.

Commissioner orders beautification: Commissioner Imran Sikandar Baloch has directed the Parks and Horticulture Authority to take steps for beautification of the city on emergency basis ahead of the Eid. The commissioner directed the PHA to make all fountains functional at all chowks and decorate all chowks with digital lights. H ordered the officers to clean green belts and plant saplings of plants on all roads to ensure neat and clean environment on the eve of the Eid.

He said that the divisional administration had turned the Ramazan bazaars into the Eid bazaars for the citizens. Meanwhile, PHA Director General Zahid Akram told journalists that Clock Tower at Ghantha Ghar Chowk had been made functional in connection with beautification of the city plan.

The PHA teams were working to operation all fountains and all important roads and chowks had been decorated with colorful pots of plants, he said.