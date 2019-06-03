Thomas Drew played role in resumption of BA flights: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said the British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew had successfully pleaded the case of Pakistani Diaspora and nationals in the United Kingdom to resume the British Airways flight operations in Pakistan.

She made these remarks while addressing a press conference here.

“SAPM on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari also deserves credit, who always remains forthcoming for resolving the issues of overseas Pakistanis and also played his role in resumption of the British Airways operations,” she added.

The arrival of British Airways, she said was an expression of trust in ‘Naya Pakistan’ and its government, adding, “I hope that the British high commissioner will also play his role in bringing the English Cricket team to Pakistan for a series.”

“She said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had accomplished what the previous governments could not do.

Dr Firdous said the start of flights showed that Pakistan was moving ahead on the path of progress.

It merits mentioning here that the British Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner took off from Heathrow, London, with 240 passengers on board, and disembarked at the Islamabad International Airport around 9:15am Monday morning.

She said the launch of these flights was a proof that the world accepted the truthful narrative of a peaceful Pakistan led by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Under the leadership of Imran Khan, we will achieve the objective of a progressive and prosperous Pakistan,” she added.

“This is a clear message that Pakistan is no more a threat to any foreigner and is a peaceful country. Our media has to collaborate with the British and international media to promote the true face of Pakistan and communicate a progressive and moderate image of the country to the world. The British Airways will help to bridge those gaps and they will bring people together. It will help us to develop a platform to promote our tourism, cultural and bilateral ties,” she said.

“Sialkot Airport of my constituency is also waiting for the British Airways to start its operations to help increase this economic hub’s connectivity to the United Kingdom,” she added.