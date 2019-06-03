Man killed by son-in-law

LAHORE: While a man killed his father-in-law in Factory Area police precincts over a dispute with his wife on Monday, a middle-aged man was found killed at his home in Sherakot police area. Police removed the bodies to morgue for autopsy.

In the first incident, the victim was identified as Maqsood, 63, a resident of Factory Area. Accused Babar had gone to his in-laws to reconcile with his wife, who had been living with her parents for the last 2 years.

The husband tried to convince his father-in-law, and became furious over his refusal.

He whipped out a weapon and opened fire on Maqsood, killing him on-the-spot.

Police reached the scene after being informed about the incident and collected evidence.

The accused person is still at large. In the second case, the police removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The victim had been identified as Abdul Waheed. Locals of the area informed the police, who reached the scene and collected evidence.

Firing at Aitekaf people: Some unidentified people opened fire at the people observing Aitekaf in a mosque in Shahdara Town, leaving two of them injured on Monday.

The injured were shifted to hospital for treatment. The victims had been identified as Shabir and Khalil. Police reached the scene late as usual and collected forensic evidence.