Sarwar praises PM for pleading Muslims case

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar said unity of Muslims on issues like Kashmir, Palestine and Rohingya conflict is need of the hour and Prime Minister Imran Khan has represented the aspirations of the Ummah in true sense at the OIC. Addressing an Iftar reception at the Governor’s House Monday, he said those who have dragged the country to bad governance and corruption were talking against the government which has initiated more than 15 programmes for providing relief to the masses which was unprecedented in country’s history. PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan will complete its five years tenure, he added. The function was attended by federal minister Shafqat Mehmood, PTI Senator Waleed Iqbal, Punjab Housing Minister Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, ex- governor Mian Azhar, Ijaz Chaudhry, Shehzad Ahmad Chaudhry and many others.