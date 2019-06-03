Governor disposes of 85% of appeals against ombudspersons’ decisions

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has disposed of 85% of the appeals, filed against provincial ombudspersons in Punjab. As many as 124 appeals were filed against the ombudsman’s verdicts during three months, out of which 105 had been decided. The decisions over appeals would grant the public sector employment to the family members of the government employees. The governor has instructed the universities to conduct examinations as per the curriculum and also announce decisions on appeals about mismanagement in public sector institutions and irregularities in appointments. Ch Sarwar also disposed of appeals about scholarships, family pensions, financial assistance matters and pleas for canal water for irrigation.