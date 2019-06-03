close
Tue Jun 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 4, 2019

Governor disposes of 85% of appeals against ombudspersons’ decisions

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 4, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has disposed of 85% of the appeals, filed against provincial ombudspersons in Punjab. As many as 124 appeals were filed against the ombudsman’s verdicts during three months, out of which 105 had been decided. The decisions over appeals would grant the public sector employment to the family members of the government employees. The governor has instructed the universities to conduct examinations as per the curriculum and also announce decisions on appeals about mismanagement in public sector institutions and irregularities in appointments. Ch Sarwar also disposed of appeals about scholarships, family pensions, financial assistance matters and pleas for canal water for irrigation.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan