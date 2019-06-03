Couple gunned down for ‘honour’

GUJRANWALA: A couple was gunned down for ‘honour’ in Sadar police area on Monday.

Accused Muzammil of Sehnsra Goraya had doubted on the character of his daughter Eman. On the day of the incident, the accused saw his daughter along with a man Mateen, which infuriated him.

Later, the accused allegedly shot the couple dead. Sadar police have arrested the accused and started investigation.

Eid SECURITY: The district police have completed all security arrangements for the Eidul Fitr. For this purpose, over 4,500 police officers and officials would perform duty at mosques, parks and important places across the district, said City Police Officer Dr Moeen Masood here.

He said that about 750 Eid gatherings would be held in the district and police had completed its arrangements for protection of lives and properties of the citizens.

He said that there would be complete ban on exhibition of arms, aerial firing and doing wheelie while violators would be dealt with iron hands.

He said that all the SPs and SDPOs had been directed to ensure the law and order in their areas. He said that the CTO had also been directed to adopt necessary measures for streamline the traffic on main roads. A control room had been set up at the CPO Office to monitor the law and order situation round the clock, he added.

EID GIFTS DISTRIBUTED AMONG PRISONERS: District and Sessions Judge Rao Abdul Jabbar on Monday visited the Central Jail and distributed Eid gifts among the prisoners.

Social Welfare DD Farooq Amjad, Social Welfare Officer Umer Rafique and other officers were also accompanied with him.

District and Sessions Judge Rao Abdul Jabbar while talking on the occasion said that the purpose of distribution of Eid gifts among the prisoners was to provide them opportunity to participate in the Eid celebrations.