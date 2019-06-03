close
Tue Jun 04, 2019
Our Correspondent
Levies man shot dead in Bajaur

Our Correspondent
KHAR: Unidentified gunmen shot dead a member of the Levies force in Niag area in Mamond tehsil in Bajaur tribal district on Monday, sources said. They said that the assailants escaped from the spot after taking the life of Ilyas. The district administration launched investigations into the incident. No group claimed responsibility for the killing.

