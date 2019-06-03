Levies man shot dead in Bajaur

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KHAR: Unidentified gunmen shot dead a member of the Levies force in Niag area in Mamond tehsil in Bajaur tribal district on Monday, sources said. They said that the assailants escaped from the spot after taking the life of Ilyas. The district administration launched investigations into the incident. No group claimed responsibility for the killing.
KHAR: Unidentified gunmen shot dead a member of the Levies force in Niag area in Mamond tehsil in Bajaur tribal district on Monday, sources said. They said that the assailants escaped from the spot after taking the life of Ilyas. The district administration launched investigations into the incident. No group claimed responsibility for the killing.