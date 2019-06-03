Paragon City scam: Court issues non-bailable warrants for three accused

LAHORE: An accountability court Monday issued non- bailable arrest warrants for three accused in Paragon City scam.

The court has issued arrest warrants for the accused including Nadeem Zia, Umer Zia and Farhan Ali. The court has also issued notices to investigation officer of the NAB in Paragon City scam till June 13. The court has directed the authorities concerned to arrest the accused and produce them before the court. Previously, the NAB had filed reference against former PML-N ministers Kh Saad Rafique and Kh Salman Rafique claiming that both are the real owners of Paragon City. The NAB further stated that Qaiser Amin Butt voluntarily disclosed the facts relating to the commission of offence and had requested for pardon under Section 26 of NAO 1999 which was granted to him by the competent authority. The other accused include Nadeem Zia Pirzada his son Umer Zia and Farhan Ali. The NAB in reference claimed that Khwaja brothers wrongfully gained Rs18.2 million from Paragon City in their accounts. The NAB further said Saad Rafique established a firm namely Saadain Associates and wrongfully gained Rs58 million from M/s Executive Builders. Kh Salman Rafique established a firm namely KSR Associates and illegally gained Rs39 million from M/s Executive Builders which is a proxy concern of M/s Paragon City. The NAB established that Khwaja brothers own 93.6 percent shares of Paragon City while Qaiser Amin Butt owns 7.4 percent share.