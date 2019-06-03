Marriyum slams govt for price-hike

LAHORE: PML-N’s Central Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb has condemned PTI government for record price hike of eatables and essential commodities.

In a statement Monday, she cited official figures in the report of Bureau of Statistics saying that government’s own figures confirmed its ‘robbery’ on the poor nation, adding that official figures were no less than a charge sheet against the PTI government. She said the incompetent and liar rulers subjected the masses to utter humiliation by making them stand in queues for buying only one kg of vegetables and fruits. She said the PTI government had brought the country under the ‘tsunami’ of price hike and humiliation in the last 10 months, adding that the makers of Naya Pakistan had punished the masses during holy month of Ramazan and snatched the joys of Eid from them. She said these figures of 11.9 price hike were prior to the coming fiscal budget, after that new floods and tsunamis would be unleashed over the masses. She said the prime minister who flew in Rs55 per km helicopter did not know that transport fares had risen to 15 percent, fuel prices to 25 percent, pulses and vegetables to 6 percent and 54 percent respectively.

Marriyum said the government which had been sending exaggerated gas bills to masses did not know that from the month of May to July Sui gas price was raised by 62 percent. She said despite reducing the status of entire country to the level of beggars, the government was still facing record budget deficit. She said despite that government was snatching the savings and assets of the nation in the name of tax generation and was still facing Rs 500 billion shortfall in tax revenue.