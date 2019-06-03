close
Tue Jun 04, 2019
June 4, 2019

Trump meets Queen after insulting London mayor

Top Story

 
June 4, 2019

LONDON: US President Donald Trump met Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace on Monday after kicking off his UK state visit by branding the London mayor a “loser” and weighing in on the Brexit debate.

With a 41-gun royal salute ringing out across the royal palace’s lawn, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles shook hands with the US leader and First Lady Melania Trump before British soldiers played the national anthems of the two countries. The queen then led the couple inside for a private lunch, which will be followed in the evening by a glittering

banquet.

