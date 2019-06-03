close
Tue Jun 04, 2019
June 4, 2019

Hopes dim further on US Middle East peace plan

June 4, 2019

WASHINGTON: Already low hopes for a US peace plan in the Middle East dimmed further Monday as President Donald Trump acknowledged widespread doubts and his son-in-law Jared Kushner suggested Palestinians weren’t ready to govern themselves. The Trump administration, which has staunchly supported Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has seen a surprise bump in its rollout after the right-wing prime minister failed to form a coalition, triggering new elections.

