Hopes dim further on US Middle East peace plan

WASHINGTON: Already low hopes for a US peace plan in the Middle East dimmed further Monday as President Donald Trump acknowledged widespread doubts and his son-in-law Jared Kushner suggested Palestinians weren’t ready to govern themselves. The Trump administration, which has staunchly supported Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has seen a surprise bump in its rollout after the right-wing prime minister failed to form a coalition, triggering new elections.
