close
Tue Jun 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
I
INP
June 4, 2019

Pakistan announces five-year visa for US citizens

Top Story

I
INP
June 4, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has announced to grant a five-year visa to American businessman and tourists. Pakistani citizens will also be granted five-year US visas and the decision will benefit Pakistan and Americans businessmen and tourists. The new visa policy is as per the premier policy to promote business and tourism in the country. It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan has already announced to grant visas on arrival to 50 countries tourists and 95 countries businessmen.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story