Pakistan announces five-year visa for US citizens

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has announced to grant a five-year visa to American businessman and tourists. Pakistani citizens will also be granted five-year US visas and the decision will benefit Pakistan and Americans businessmen and tourists. The new visa policy is as per the premier policy to promote business and tourism in the country. It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan has already announced to grant visas on arrival to 50 countries tourists and 95 countries businessmen.