Tue Jun 04, 2019
INP
June 4, 2019

Indian army martyrs 3 civilians in Shopian

Top Story

I
INP
June 4, 2019

SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops martyred three more civilian youth in Shopian district in their fresh act of state terrorism on Monday. According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth were martyred in firing by Indian troops in Moolu Chitragam area of the district. The incident triggered anti-India protests in the area. Several people were injured after Indian police and paramilitary forces fired pellets and shells on protesters in different areas of the Shopian and Islamabad districts. On the other hand, Mehran Ahmed Banday, who was injured after being hit by pellets in his head in September in 2018, succumbed to his injuries in Srinagar. Meanwhile, Indian Border Security Forces martyred an unarmed person at Bhag Nullah in Pargwal Khour area of Jammu district.

