close
Tue Jun 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
June 4, 2019

Racism: Boban ‘not in favour’ of stadium closures

Sports

AFP
June 4, 2019

ZURICH: Former Croatia international Zvonimir Boban says he is against football matches being suspended if players are racially abused by a small number of fans, days before England play for the first time since their black players were targeted by Montenegro supporters. England take on the Netherlands in the Nations League semi-final on Thursday three months after a 5-1 Euro 2020 qualifying win in Podgorica that was overshadowed by monkey chanting from some home supporters, which sparked a call from Manchester City striker Raheem Sterling for stadium closures in the event of racist abuse. But in an interview with AFP, FIFA Deputy Secretary General Boban said he does not believe suspending matches for abuse dished out by a small number of spectators is the right move. “If 25 percent of the stadium have a really discriminatory behaviour, yes ... but if for five people, for three guys, we have to stop the game and empty the stadium, I’m not in favour, I’m in favour of these people being put in jail,” Boban said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports