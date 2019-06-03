Racism: Boban ‘not in favour’ of stadium closures

ZURICH: Former Croatia international Zvonimir Boban says he is against football matches being suspended if players are racially abused by a small number of fans, days before England play for the first time since their black players were targeted by Montenegro supporters. England take on the Netherlands in the Nations League semi-final on Thursday three months after a 5-1 Euro 2020 qualifying win in Podgorica that was overshadowed by monkey chanting from some home supporters, which sparked a call from Manchester City striker Raheem Sterling for stadium closures in the event of racist abuse. But in an interview with AFP, FIFA Deputy Secretary General Boban said he does not believe suspending matches for abuse dished out by a small number of spectators is the right move. “If 25 percent of the stadium have a really discriminatory behaviour, yes ... but if for five people, for three guys, we have to stop the game and empty the stadium, I’m not in favour, I’m in favour of these people being put in jail,” Boban said.