After Sarfraz, Akhtar now turns to Moin

LAHORE: After criticising Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed for his lack of fitness, former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar turned his criticism guns towards ex-wicketkeeper Moin Khan. “A former captain (Moin Khan) said that I would have taken 450 wickets if I was sincere with Pakistan,” he said in a video posted on his YouTube account. “Let me remind him that I already have that many wickets in my international career and I have single-handedly won many series for my country, more than you could dream of,” he said. “Secondly, if you were sincere then you could have taken off your gloves and made way to accommodate Rashid Latif who was a better player and wicketkeeper than you.”