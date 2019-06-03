close
Tue Jun 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 4, 2019

After Sarfraz, Akhtar now turns to Moin

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 4, 2019

LAHORE: After criticising Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed for his lack of fitness, former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar turned his criticism guns towards ex-wicketkeeper Moin Khan. “A former captain (Moin Khan) said that I would have taken 450 wickets if I was sincere with Pakistan,” he said in a video posted on his YouTube account. “Let me remind him that I already have that many wickets in my international career and I have single-handedly won many series for my country, more than you could dream of,” he said. “Secondly, if you were sincere then you could have taken off your gloves and made way to accommodate Rashid Latif who was a better player and wicketkeeper than you.”

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports