Federer looks to avenge 2015 loss to Wawrinka

PARIS: Four years after his defeat to Stan Wawrinka in the Roland Garros quarter-finals prompted him to call a temporary halt to his Paris aspirations, Roger Federer renews his rivalry with his oldest friend with a place in the semi-finals at stake on Tuesday.
Federer, the 37-year-old 2009 champion in Paris, holds a 22-3 stranglehold over Wawrinka, 34. But all three losses have come on clay, including in the last-eight at the 2015 French Open as Wawrinka went on to claim a second a second career Slam title. “I have a bad memory of it. Stan beat me in three sets with his terrible shorts,” said Federer in reference to his compatriot’s gaudy, checked shorts, compared by some to a tablecloth pattern.
Federer, a 20-time major winner, is the oldest man to make the quarter-finals of a Slam since Jimmy Connors at the 1991 US Open.
