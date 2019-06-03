Amla expected to be fit for India clash

LONDON: South Africa hope Hashim Amla will be ready to play against India in Southampton on Wednesday after the batsman was rested for the 21-run loss to Bangladesh to recover from the blow to the head he suffered against England. Amla retired hurt after being hit flush on the helmet by a sharp bouncer from England’s Jofra Archer, and although he returned to bat later in the same innings, he suffered some symptoms of concussion the following day. As a result, South Africa’s management team decided to rest him for the match against Bangladesh.

“During the last match, he sustained a blow to the to the helmet,” Dr Mohammed Moosajee, South Africa’s team doctor said. “When he came off the field he was assessed. There were concussion assessment tests done as well as various computerised assessments done. Initially the results were what we call inconclusive. “Repeat tests were done about an hour later which were much clearer than the ones before, and that’s why the decision was made to let him go out there and bat. Subsequent to the match, the next day, he felt some symptoms and there for as a precaution, we decided to rest him from this game. The plan is to get him ready for the match against India on Wednesday in Southampton.” Lungi Ngidi will not be fit for the India game after suffering an injury to his left hamstring after bowling just four overs against Bangladesh. It is expected to rule him out for between seven and ten days. “He sustained sharp discomfort in his left hamstring after bowling the fourth over today,” Moosajee said.

“He came off. He was assessed and clinically we felt that he had a left hamstring strain. We decided not to let him go out there and bowl any further in this match. It probably means that he’ll be out for about a week to ten days, but we’ll have scans done tomorrow.