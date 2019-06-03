Is India being favoured in World Cup too?

LAHORE: Throughout the history of the World Cups, there have been several controversial issues that took place on the field but in some cases one team or the other was favoured on the behest of other teams.

The 2019 ICC World Cup rolled into action from May 30 and like the other big tournaments this too is incomplete without its fair share of controversy. By June 4, every team playing the World Cup have played one or two matches each except for India, which will be playing South Africa on Wednesday (tomorrow, June 5).

It seems that International Cricket Council, which is greatly tilted towards India, is no more a world body but an Indian Cricket Council finding ways to bring them out of Blue. Be it the Big Three issue when England, Australia and India joined together to clutch in the larger share of the ICC revenues or be it the chucking issue in which Saeed Ajmal, Sunil Narine and Sachitra Sennaynake are treated fairly unfair and Ravichandran Ashwin comes out clean.

Just take the issue of ICC Test Championship, how come the championship mace is presented to India without it playing a singles Test against Pakistan set aside a series. There are favours visible but are unseen and the ICC finds nothing in all those issues.

Just see the ICC events calendar that revolves around the events played by the Men in Blue. ICC creates window for IPL first and then decide its own activities even the World Cup or the Champions Trophy. Besides, IPL is allowed to set the tone for other leagues taking place around the globe.

When the Pakistan Cricket Board filed a case before ICC against the BCCI, it instead of finding a middle way out it not only dismissed PCB $70 million compensation claim against the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), rather directed the PCB to pay compensation in return. Even the PCB’s request to ICC for compensation on a plea that it has suffered immensely for the others war on terror and playing away from home was given a deaf ear by the parent body.

In this ongoing tournament, South Africa will be playing its third match and it will be the first match of India. The question is that why India was given six days break into their first game. All it is being done just to allow it devise a strategy to counter its opponents well and plan exceptionally well after assessing the strengths andweaknesses of the other teams before entering into its first game.

For South Africa, which has lost its first match to England by 104 runs, then they were beaten by 21 runs by Bangladesh, their match against India will be their third but without any knowledge of Indian’s current team’s strengths. But India in its first outing will have complete observation of the Africans. So each team have played one or two matches so far but why not India was played a single World Cup match in first six days.

Why the ICC did not give an equal opportunity to all the teams and why the draws were not devised in a way all the teams have played an equal number of matches and why an exception was given to India. The ICC is of members and not of any one team or country or a few countries. It should give equal opportunities to all the Test playing nations and its policies should be on equal terms. With every such step or decision, the ICC is losing its credibility, for which it will lose trust of its members.