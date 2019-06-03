Hafeez hammers 84 as Pakistan set England record WC chase

NOTTINGHAM: Mohammad Hafeez missed out on becoming the first century-maker of the World Cup but a vastly improved Pakistan batting display left England facing a record chase at Trent Bridge on Monday. Hafeez made 84 in a total of 348 for eight after being dropped on 14 when Jason Roy floored a routine chance at mid-off following a skied drive off Adil Rashid.

With Babar Azam (63) and Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed (55) also making fifties, this was a major turnaround from a Pakistan side who collapsed to 105 all out in a seven-wicket defeat by the West Indies in their World Cup opener at the same ground on Friday.

The highest total made by any team batting second to win a World Cup match is Ireland´s 329 for seven against England in Bangalore in 2011.Pakistan, however, failed to defend a score of 340 against England — the world´s top-ranked ODI side — at Trent Bridge last month. “I think self-belief is the key,” said Hafeez during the break between innings. “We all know we can handle any situation but we played a couple of bad shots against (the West Indies).

“The pitch is holding up a bit and the spinners are getting turn and stoppage and there is a little for the seamers as well, so I think 348 is a good score,” he added. Pakistan were undone by a barrage of bouncers against the West Indies and England, unsurprisingly, deployed similar tactics after captain Eoin Morgan won the toss, with their attack featuring recalled fast bowler Mark Wood. But Pakistan coped well on a ground where England have twice set a world record for the highest one-day international total — 444 for three against Pakistan in 2016 and last year´s 481 for six against Australia.

Pakistan

Imam-ul-Haq c Woakes b Ali 44

Fakhar Zaman st Buttler b Ali 36

Babar Azam c Woakes b Ali 63

M Hafeez c Woakes b Wood 84

Sarfaraz Ahmed c and b Woakes 55

Asif Ali c Bairstow b Wood 14

Shoaib Malik c Morgan b Woakes 8

Wahab Riaz c Root b Woakes 4

Hasan Ali not out 10

Shadab Khan not out 10

Extras (b1, lb8, w11) 20

Total: (eight wickets, 50 overs) 348

Did not bat: M Amir

Fall of wickets: 1-82 (Zaman), 2-111 (Imam), 3-199 (Babar), 4-279 (Hafeez), 5-311 (Asif), 6-319 (Sarfaraz), 7-325 (Riaz), 8-337 (Malik)

Bowling: Woakes 8-1-71-3 (2w), Archer 10-0-79-0 (4w), Ali 10-0-50-3, Wood 10-0-53-2 (2w), Stokes 7-0-43-0, Rashid 5-0-43-0 (1w)

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Jos Buttler (wkt), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.

Toss: England

Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA) and Sundaram Ravi (IND)

TV umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL).