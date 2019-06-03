Bodies spotted in search for missing climbers in India

PITHORAGARH, India: A helicopter searching for eight climbers missing on India’s second-highest peak spotted five bodies on Monday, officials said.

Nothing has been heard from the four Britons, two Americans, an Australian and an Indian on the 7,826-metre (25,643-foot) Nanda Devi in the Himalayas since May 26. But on Monday two Indian Air Force helicopters scoured the area for a third day and took aerial pictures.

“During that search some photos were taken and in those photos four to five bodies can be seen. The resolution is quite bad that is why their faces or exact features are not clear,” said local official V.K. Jogdande.

“But what we can roughly say is that these are body parts of five persons which can be seen. We have ordered a technical evaluation... so that the bodies can be retrieved as quickly as possible,” he said.

The search operation involving the helicopters and dozens of mountain rescuers has been hampered by poor weather and the remoteness of the area. Authorities were able to reduce the search area to roughly 50 square kilometres (20 square miles) on Monday following information from four British climbers rescued a day earlier from Nanda Devi base camp.

They had been in contact with the larger group until May 26 when heavy snowfall and avalanches struck. The missing climbers, led by Briton Martin Moran — who has two previous successful ascents of the mountain — had initially set out on May 13 for the eastern peak of Nanda Devi. But in a post on May 22 on the Facebook page of the mountaineering company he runs, Moran Mountain, said they were set to attempt “an unclimbed peak”.