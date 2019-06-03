China urges students to weigh ‘risk’ of studying in US

BEIJING: China on Monday warned students and academics on the “risk” of studying in the United States, citing an uptick in visa denials and delays amid a trade war and other tensions with Washington.

The warning comes as negotiations to resolve the trade spat have stalled and Washington pushed back against what it says is Beijing’s aggressive militarisation of the disputed South China Sea. In recent months US officials and lawmakers have voiced concerns that Chinese students and academics could be used for espionage purposes by the Communist government.

The Chinese education ministry in a statement said students applying to US universities should brace themselves for visa troubles and “strengthen risk assessment... and make relevant preparations”. Chinese students and academics have recently experienced visa restrictions, delays in obtaining them, and visas with shorter duration, according to the ministry.

From January to March, over 1,350 Chinese students had applied for US student visas but 182 were “unable to make the trip as planned” due to visa issues, accounting for 13.5 percent of all applicants, Xu Yongji, deputy head of a department overlooking foreign academic exchanges at the ministry, told state broadcaster CCTV. Xu said this was a marked increase from just over three percent of applicants who experienced visa issues in 2018, citing data from the China Scholarship Council. Visa denials have “damaged the dignity” of Chinese students and cast a “cold spell” over research collaborations and academic exchanges he said.