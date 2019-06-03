At least four killed as govt bus hit in Kabul blast

KABUL: At least four people were killed Monday when a bomb tore through a bus in Kabul, an official said, marking the second day straight that attackers have targeted a bus.

The vehicle was taking workers home from a government watchdog agency ahead of the Eid holidays marking the end of Ramazan when the bomb exploded. Farid Ahmad, a spokesman for the Independent Administrative Reform and Civil Service Commission (IARCSC), told AFP the bomb had been concealed on a bicycle along the side of the road.

“Unfortunately, we have lost four colleagues, nine have been wounded”, Ahmad said. Interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi put the toll at five dead and 10 wounded — all of them civilians.

He said the explosion had been caused by a sticky bomb, a common threat in Kabul where criminals and insurgents slap explosives under vehicles. No one immediately claimed responsibility.

The blast comes one day after two people were killed and dozens more wounded in Kabul as a wave of bombings hit civilian targets — including a university school bus — across the Afghan capital.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for those bombings on Sunday. Buses carrying government employees have remained a constant target of militant attacks during the rush hour in Kabul. The IARCSC was established in 2002 with the aim of providing oversight to the notoriously corrupt Afghan civil service.

Nearly half of rural Afghans face food insecurity: Nearly half of all rural Afghans now face some level of food insecurity, a UN agency said Monday, as a historic drought and deteriorating security grip Afghanistan.

Described by some locals as the worst in a lifetime, Afghanistan’s drought had a devastating effect on rural populations last year, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in an overview of Afghanistan aid operations in 2018.

“With crops failing and limited water supplies, as well as increased malnutrition and illness, hundreds of thousands of people left their homes to seek help near major cities,” OCHA said. The misery was only compounded this spring when rains finally did come, as downpours led to deadly flooding in provinces across the country.

OCHA found that the number of people in need of some form of food assistance in Afghanistan rose from 3.3 million at the start of last year to a projected current level of 13.5 million — or 47 percent of the population — as of February 2019. That group has been affected to varying degrees, according to the OCHA, but none were at immediate risk of famine — though a failed harvest in 2019 could change that.